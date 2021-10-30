Jarvis+ (JAR) Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $203,913.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00247772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00097473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

