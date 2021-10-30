Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Short Interest Update

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $10.51. 127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,598. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

