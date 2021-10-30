JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCDXF. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

