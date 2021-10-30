Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ares Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.84.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 77,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 110,193 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after buying an additional 57,423 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 121,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

