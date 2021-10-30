Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sierra Metals Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Metals in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of SMTS opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.78. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 56.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 31.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 78.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,934 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 119.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the third quarter worth $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

