Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hasbro, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hasbro in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $4.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

