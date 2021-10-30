Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $226.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $227.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.93.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,376,075.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,382,342.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,157 shares of company stock worth $9,137,527. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,773,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $33,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 88,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $12,974,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.