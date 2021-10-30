Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JEN. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jenoptik has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €33.14 ($38.99).

Jenoptik stock opened at €33.08 ($38.92) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.28. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €20.02 ($23.55) and a fifty-two week high of €33.82 ($39.79).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

