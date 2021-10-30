Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JIXAY remained flat at $$80.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.12. Jiangxi Copper has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

