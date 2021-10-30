Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS JIXAY remained flat at $$80.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.12. Jiangxi Copper has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile
