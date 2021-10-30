John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $147.75. 183,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,534. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $81.27 and a twelve month high of $161.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

