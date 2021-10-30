John Farias Sells 5,040 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ESS opened at $339.93 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.91 and a twelve month high of $347.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.19. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.05.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

