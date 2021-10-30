JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€6.50” Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NOKIA. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.80 ($6.82).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

