JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.85 Million Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.25% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TMP opened at $82.11 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

