JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 270,958 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 778.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,958 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $289.77 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

