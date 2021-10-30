JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of several other reports. Cheuvreux began coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.55 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSV Panalpina A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.28.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.93. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $77.51 and a 52 week high of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

