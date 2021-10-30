JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 135,779 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135,779 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of eXp World worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in eXp World by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 428,200 shares of company stock worth $19,398,960 over the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPI opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

