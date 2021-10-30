JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 25,539 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,539 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Park National were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Park National by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Park National by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $128.59 on Friday. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $89.56 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

