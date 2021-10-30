Justin Coulombe Sells 3,593 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,593 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $89,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Justin Coulombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Justin Coulombe sold 1,059 shares of Momentive Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $24,357.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Justin Coulombe sold 1,776 shares of Momentive Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $34,259.04.

Momentive Global stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

