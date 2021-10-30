Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

KDMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the third quarter worth $155,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kadmon by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,405,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in Kadmon by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KDMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,924. Kadmon has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.