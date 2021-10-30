Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Up 68.5% in October

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,743,000 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the September 30th total of 1,034,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOTF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. 11,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,364. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. Kahoot! ASA has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHOTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CA Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

