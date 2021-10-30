Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Kemper stock traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. Kemper has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

