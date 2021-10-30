Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.12 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KMPR traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.48. 1,155,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,530. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.75. Kemper has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $83.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

