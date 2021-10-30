Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.12 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Shares of KMPR traded down $7.08 on Friday, reaching $63.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.86. Kemper has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $83.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kemper stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Kemper worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

