Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 283,242 Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 283,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.56% of Bowman Consulting Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $10,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $36.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

