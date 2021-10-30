Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 523,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Group by 157.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $4.75 on Friday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,650 shares of company stock worth $279,176. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPU shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

