Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,301 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $310.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.52 and a 200 day moving average of $281.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -673.96 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $214.93 and a 1 year high of $312.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

