Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Monarch Casino & Resort at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI opened at $72.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

