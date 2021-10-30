Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 104,212 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,212 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LCNB were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in LCNB in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in LCNB in the second quarter worth about $469,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 35.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 54,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 58.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 41,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,330 shares of company stock worth $40,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

LCNB stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $213.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.91.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 27.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

LCNB Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

