Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,960 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 444.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79,533 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of NSTG opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $308,657.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

