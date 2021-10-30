Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Establishment Labs worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 290,654 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Establishment Labs by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 234,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Establishment Labs by 699.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 126,283 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 64,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESTA stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

