Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.14.

KDP opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

