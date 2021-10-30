Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.58-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.60.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,624,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,881. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.14.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

