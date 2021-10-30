KeyCorp Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $275.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.97.

Shares of MCD opened at $245.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.07. The stock has a market cap of $183.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

