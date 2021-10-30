KeyCorp Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE ZWS opened at $36.28 on Thursday. Zurn Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.