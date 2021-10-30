KeyCorp Raises nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $40.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.17.

NYSE:NVT opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $525,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

