Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.58.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.34.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 266.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,912,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.2% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 124,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 63,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

