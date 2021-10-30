Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Given Hold Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.83.

Shares of KNSL opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.85. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day moving average is $169.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after acquiring an additional 105,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,965,000 after acquiring an additional 273,136 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after acquiring an additional 157,543 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,185,000 after acquiring an additional 40,684 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

