Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €96.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €94.36 ($111.02).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €94.40 ($111.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €85.94. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

