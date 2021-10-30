Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Kirby stock opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. Kirby has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kirby will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,965,000 after buying an additional 126,001 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its position in Kirby by 37.7% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after buying an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kirby by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 163,179 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after buying an additional 146,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kirby by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,978,000 after buying an additional 58,010 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

