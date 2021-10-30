Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Kite Realty Group Trust updated its Q3 guidance to $0.33 EPS.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,664,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 156.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

