KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Shares Gap Down to $22.85

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $21.89. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 82,334 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 51.55% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,844,000 after buying an additional 26,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after buying an additional 726,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 61,530 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

