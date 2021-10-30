KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Short Interest Update

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,582,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in KL Acquisition by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in KL Acquisition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 814,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 44,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,533. KL Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

