KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $490.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $475.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

KLA stock opened at $372.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.63 and a 200 day moving average of $327.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. KLA has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $388.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KLA will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

