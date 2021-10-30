Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1305 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Klabin stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. Klabin has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

KLBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Klabin in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

