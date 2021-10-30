Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $80.24 million and $2.60 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.99 or 0.00534963 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,100,316 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

