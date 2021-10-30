Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Update

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the September 30th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 55.8 days.

KLKNF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.