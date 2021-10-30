Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.62 million.Knowles also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.450 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Knowles stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.84. 1,203,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,848. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

