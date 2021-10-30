Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) vs. Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Head-To-Head Survey

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kona Grill and Bloomin’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Bloomin’ Brands 0 3 6 1 2.80

Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus target price of $33.15, suggesting a potential upside of 53.33%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kona Grill and Bloomin’ Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Bloomin’ Brands $3.17 billion 0.61 -$158.71 million ($0.69) -31.33

Kona Grill has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bloomin’ Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Bloomin’ Brands 3.28% 251.96% 4.21%

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Kona Grill on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China. Its brands include Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill. Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. The company was founded by Chris Thomas Sullivan, Robert Danker Basham and John Timothy Gannon in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

