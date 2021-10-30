KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $15,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 366.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,413,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KWEB stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.