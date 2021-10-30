Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.33. Kraton has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kraton stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 166.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kraton were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

